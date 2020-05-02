Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

