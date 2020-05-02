Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,167,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,796,000 after acquiring an additional 179,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in ViaSat by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 85,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.84.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

