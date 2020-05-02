Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

