Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 89 by HSBC

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 89 price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.69.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

