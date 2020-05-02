Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 242,581 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 264,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

NVUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

