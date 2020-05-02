Numis Securities Increases Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 12

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 6 ($0.08) to GBX 12 ($0.16) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

LON GGP opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.25. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The stock has a market cap of $297.84 million and a PE ratio of -78.00.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Alex Borrelli purchased 103,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,134.88 ($5,439.20). Also, insider Gervaise Heddle purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,926.60).

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

