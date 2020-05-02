Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,033 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HBB opened at $12.29 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

