Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,832 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.