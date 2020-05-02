Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

