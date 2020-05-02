Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Ring Energy worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

