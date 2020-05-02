Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of GP Strategies worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GP Strategies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of GP Strategies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPX opened at $7.39 on Friday. GP Strategies Corp has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

