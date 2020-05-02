Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,416 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 331.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $206,200 in the last 90 days.

TMDX opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.51. TransMedics Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

