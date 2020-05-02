Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Gladstone Land worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

