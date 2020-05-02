Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,182 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Scholar Rock worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SRRK stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 248.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.