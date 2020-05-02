Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,440 Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Apyx Medical worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 195,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.