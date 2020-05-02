Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Daily Journal worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DJCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of DJCO opened at $263.25 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average is $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

