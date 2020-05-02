Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Genie Energy worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $207.54 million, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.97. Genie Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

