Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,957 Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Titan International worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Titan International stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.63%.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.