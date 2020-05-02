Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ORRF opened at $13.61 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

