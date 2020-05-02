Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 962 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 677,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVLY shares. ValuEngine cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,158.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,365 shares of company stock worth $75,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

