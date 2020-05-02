Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) and Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS) Financial Comparison

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuveen Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 82.74 $23.95 million N/A N/A Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital 1,602.27% -4.51% -2.97% Nuveen Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Nuveen Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities. Its investment portfolio comprises investment in companies operating in various industries, including healthcare, materials, education and civic organizations, and consumer staples. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund was formed on April 20, 1988 and is based in the United States.

