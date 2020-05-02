Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ODC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $219,921.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,033 shares of company stock valued at $535,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

