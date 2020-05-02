Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.12-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.12 to $3.20 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

