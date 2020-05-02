Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Shares of C stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

