Oppenheimer Weighs in on Arcosa Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

ACA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Arcosa by 38.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

