Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ORCH opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Orchard Funding Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.75 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Funding Group will post 761.0000047 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.