Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after purchasing an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,267,000 after buying an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 304,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

