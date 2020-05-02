Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXFD opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

