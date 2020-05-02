Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Panhandle Oil and Gas worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $117,480. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

