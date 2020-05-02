Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 465

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 465 ($6.12) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 658 ($8.66) to GBX 625.20 ($8.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 776 ($10.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 606.93 ($7.98).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 455.50 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 499.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 595.27. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($707,708.50).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

