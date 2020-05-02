Peel Hunt Cuts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 1,200

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,590 ($20.92) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,126.25 ($14.82).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.54 million and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 860.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,368.44.

In related news, insider John Hutson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.