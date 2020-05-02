Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 177 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 207 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). On average, research analysts anticipate that ConvaTec Group will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73). Also, insider Dr John McAdam acquired 23,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

