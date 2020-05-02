Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of IQE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.60 ($0.97).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 37.28 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. IQE has a one year low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The firm has a market cap of $296.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

IQE (LON:IQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts predict that IQE will post 400.0000399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

