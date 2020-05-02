Peel Hunt Trims Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Target Price to GBX 135

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SRB opened at GBX 81 ($1.07) on Thursday. Serabi Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

