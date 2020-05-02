Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,720,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

