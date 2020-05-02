Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. South State has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth about $24,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

