Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.28. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,022,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,436,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

