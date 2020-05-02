Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.