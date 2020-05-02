Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

