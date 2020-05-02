Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Powell Industries stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.