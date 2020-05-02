Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Pure Wafer stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 40.92. Pure Wafer has a 52 week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

About Pure Wafer

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

