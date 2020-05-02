PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Credicorp (OTCMKTS:BAP) Head to Head Contrast

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.24 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.76

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Credicorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.72%. Credicorp has a consensus price target of $244.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.82%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Credicorp.

Profitability

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 24.25% 16.02% 2.25%

Summary

Credicorp beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

