Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) Increased by Analyst

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07).

GUY has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields stock opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

