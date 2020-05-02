Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.