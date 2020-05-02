Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $50.70 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

