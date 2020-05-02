Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

