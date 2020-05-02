Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Decreased by Analyst

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of several other reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Rollins has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 121.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 98,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

