Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,317.32 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

