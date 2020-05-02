Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

NYSE:CNI opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.