Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Issued By Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 824,564 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

